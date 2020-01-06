LIVE: Harvey Weinstein criminal trial begins in Manhattan: stakeout

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live outside the Manhattan State Supreme Court in New York on Monday, January 6, as the criminal trial for US film producer Harvey Weinstein begins. The trial is expected to last for eight weeks.

Weinstein has been charged with rape in the first and third degrees, in cases involving two separate women, but pleaded not guilty during his first indictment in August. Weinstein could still face prosecution in Los Angeles as the district attorney is reviewing accusations of sexual misconduct.

At 15:00 GMT, members of the #MeToo movement are due to hold a press conference outside the court.

