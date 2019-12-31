LIVE: Hong Kong welcomes 2020 with light symphony

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on Tuesday, December 31 as the city celebrates 2020 by displaying a kaleidoscope of lighting effects over Hong Kong’s skyline.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly