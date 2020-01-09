LIVE: House of Commons discusses Johnson’s Brexit bill

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The House of Commons discusses UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill in London on Thursday, January 9.

In December, MPs voted 358 to 234 in favor of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, paving the way for the UK to leave the EU on January 31. The result was expected after the Conservatives’ historic 80-seat majority win in the general election.

MPs are now set to debate the bill over three days – January 7, 8 and 9 – in order to pass it into law before the January 31 deadline.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly