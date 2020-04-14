LIVE: IMF’s chief economist Gita Gopinath holds briefing on global economy amid coronavirus crisis C

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

On-Screen Courtesy: IMF

International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath holds a virtual press briefing on the latest outlook for the global economy in Washington DC on Tuesday, April 14.

The press briefing coincides with the release of the World Economic Outlook report, a survey usually published twice a year where IMF’s economists analyse the global economic developments for near and medium-term. The current report is likely to focus on the economic consequences of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva recently hinted that the world is facing the worst economic decline since the Great Depression in 1929.​

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly