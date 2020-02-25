LIVE: Inter-faith service for victims of car-ramming incident held in Volkmarsen

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from the German town of Volkmarsen on Tuesday, February 25, as Hesse’s Prime Minister Volker Bouffier and German Interior Minister Peter Beuth take part in an inter-faith service for the victims of a car-ramming incident.

On Monday, February 24, a driver rammed into a carnival parade injuring 50 people.

Authorities, who arrested the 29-year old at the scene, believe the attack was intentional, but the motives remain unclear.

