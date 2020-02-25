-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Inter-faith service for victims of car-ramming incident held in Volkmarsen
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ruptly is live from the German town of Volkmarsen on Tuesday, February 25, as Hesse’s Prime Minister Volker Bouffier and German Interior Minister Peter Beuth take part in an inter-faith service for the victims of a car-ramming incident.
On Monday, February 24, a driver rammed into a carnival parade injuring 50 people.
Authorities, who arrested the 29-year old at the scene, believe the attack was intentional, but the motives remain unclear.
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly