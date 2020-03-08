LIVE: International Women’s Day 2020 in Paris in light of Polanski’s “Cesar” scandal – MUTED

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The International Women’s Day march takes place on the streets of Paris on Sunday, March 8 to call for more equal rights, and to demand an end to sexual harassment, sexism and violence.

This year the march takes place in light of convicted child rapist Roman Polanski winning the “French Oscar” for best director, sparking a walkout and angry protests.

