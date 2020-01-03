LIVE: Iranians gather at UN office in Tehran in response to killing of Quds Force’s Soleimani

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Tehran on Friday, January 3 as protesters gather outside the United Nations office in response to the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning, alongside Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), an organization with reportedly close ties to the Quds Force. The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Minister of Defense Amir Hatami has said that “A crushing revenge will be taken for Soleimani’s unjust assassination”.

