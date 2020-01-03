LIVE: Iranians rally in response of assassination of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of Iranians flood the streets of Tehran following Friday prayers in response to news of the targeted assassination of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards in a US airstrike in Baghdad, in the early hours of January 3.

