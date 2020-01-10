LIVE: Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization chief Abedzadeh holds presser on Ukrainian plane crash

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Head of Iran Civil Aviation Organization Ali Abedzadeh is holding a press conference on Friday, January 10 about the Ukrainian plane which crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport killing all 176 passengers onboard on Wednesday.

