LIVE: Islamic prayers to be performed at Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia

Ruptly is live from Istanbul on Friday May 29, as Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on believers to attend prayers at the Hagia Sophia museum.

The rare event, during which the Conquest sura of the Koran will be recited, is part of celebrations marking the Conquest of Istanbul Day.

The historic Hagia Sophia which was built in 537 AD as a cathedral, was turned into a mosque when the Ottomans conquered Istanbul in 1453. It was secularized and turned into a museum in 1935.

Erdogan has controversially repeated his intent to turn Hagia Sophia back into a mosque.

