Risk in UK lockdown easing too soon, warn scientists – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 12 hours ago
Protests spread across the US over the death of George Floyd in police custody - 13 hours ago
Brazil surpasses Spain with one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the world - 13 hours ago
US cops break ‘blue wall of silence’ for George Floyd’s death - 14 hours ago
Trump challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking - 14 hours ago
Without a legal trace: Eradicating statelessness in Kyrgyzstan | Talk to Al Jazeera - 14 hours ago
Trump escalates US-China conflict with new sanctions, measures - 14 hours ago
Trump directs action to revoke Hong Kong’s special status in a move targeting Beijing - 15 hours ago
George Floyd: Cop charged with murder, Minneapolis sets curfew - 15 hours ago
LIVE: Islamic prayers to be performed at Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia
Ruptly is live from Istanbul on Friday May 29, as Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on believers to attend prayers at the Hagia Sophia museum.
The rare event, during which the Conquest sura of the Koran will be recited, is part of celebrations marking the Conquest of Istanbul Day.
The historic Hagia Sophia which was built in 537 AD as a cathedral, was turned into a mosque when the Ottomans conquered Istanbul in 1453. It was secularized and turned into a museum in 1935.
Erdogan has controversially repeated his intent to turn Hagia Sophia back into a mosque.
