Share
0 0 0 0

LIVE: Israelis go to polls for third time in less than a year

4 hours ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Tel Aviv as Israeli voters head to the polls on Monday, March 2, in a third general election in less than a year.

The previous election result in September failed to produce a clear winner, with incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu narrowly beaten by main rival Benny Gantz (Blue and White).

After neither of the candidates managed to form a coalition, and after both candidates rejected each other’s call to form a unity government, it was decided to call for a new election on December 11.

Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment