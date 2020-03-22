LIVE: Italian Civil Protection department’s update on coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Credit to Italian Civil Protection department

The Italian Civil Protection Departments gives an update on the spread of the coronavirus in the country during a press conference in Rome on Sunday, March 22.

As of Saturday night, there were 42,681 cases of COVID-19 infections in Italy and 4,825 deaths caused by the virus, 793 reported on Saturday alone.

