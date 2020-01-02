-
LIVE: Japan’s Emperor Naruhito welcomes New Year in Tokyo
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito welcomes the New Year together with the imperial family in a public appearance at the Imperial Palace of Tokyo on Thursday, January 2. The emperor, together with the empress and the imperial family, will greet the public five times throughout the day, with the emperor delivering a speech at the end.
After his father Emperor Akihito abdicated due to health issues, crown prince Naruhito took over the role on May 1 and ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in a ceremony on October 22 this year. As this took place, Japan announced the beginning of a new imperial era called “Reiwa” – meaning order and harmony.
