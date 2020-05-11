LIVE: Johnson presents plan to ease lockdown measures to Parliament

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson presents the government’s strategy to ease lockdown measures at the House of Commons in London on Monday, May 11.

The UK is one of the hardest-hit countries by COVID-19 and has been in lockdown since March 23. Boris Johnson was himself infected by the virus and has just recently returned to work.

According to statistics released by the British government, as of Sunday, 215,260 people have been registered as COVID-19 positive, while 31,587 have died with the virus.

