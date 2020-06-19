-
LIVE: Juneteenth rally in DC commemorates end of slavery in the US (PART 2)
A Juneteenth rally commemorating the end of slavery in the US takes place in Washington DC on Friday, June 19.
Also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Cel-Liberation Day, the event marks the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in the US and takes place this year the wake of protests against racial injustice and police brutality sparked by the killing of George Floyd on May 25.
