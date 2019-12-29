LIVE: Kiev and Donbass exchange prisoners

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A prisoner exchange between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) is taking place at Mayorsk checkpoint in Horlivka, Ukraine, on Sunday, December 29.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had earlier confirmed that the prisoners would be released on this date.

