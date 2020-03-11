LIVE: Klopp and Simeone take part in post-match presser following Liverpool vs. Atletico

Ruptly is live from Anfield on Wednesday, March 11 as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his Atletico Madrid counterpart Diego Simeone talk to the press following their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Liverpool succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at Madrid and needed to overturn the deficit in order to make it to the quarter-finals of the competition, which they are currently reigning champions of.

The Reds had endured their first rough patch of the season over the past month, losing to Atletico, Chelsea and Watford in quick succession, but bouncing back against Bournemouth.

Atletico were pinning hopes of salvaging their season on the Champions League after drifting 11 points behind Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top of La Liga by the first week of March.

