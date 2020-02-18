-
LIVE: Klopp and Simeone talk to press following Champions League showdown
Ruptly is live from the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday, 18 February as Atletico manager Diego Simeone and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp talk to the press following their sides‘ clash in the Champions League Round of 16.
Reigning European champions Liverpool were slight favourites going into the tie at the Wanda Metropolitano as their record-breaking league form had seen them drop only 18 points thus far this season.
Atletico, meanwhile, were in freefall under Simeone amid a concerning downturn in form. The Madrid outfit sat 12 points behind city rivals Real, with a host of clubs chasing their all-important fourth spot in La Liga.
