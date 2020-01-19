LIVE: Kurdish activists hold anti-Erdogan protest during Berlin conference on Libya

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A protest organised by Kurdish activists is set to take place in Berlin on Sunday, January 19, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes part in a peace conference on Libya.

Participants of the summit include Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar, UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) leader Fayez al-Sarraj, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo among others.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly