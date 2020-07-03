-
LIVE: Large explosion rocks fireworks factory in Turkish province of Sakarya
Ruptly is live from the Turkish province of Sakarya on Friday, July 3, after a large explosion has rocked a fireworks factory, leaving dozens injured and several dead.
According to the authorities, 83 workers were injured and 4 casualties were registered. Residents living near the explosion area have been instructed to stay indoors.