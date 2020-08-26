-
LIVE: Lavrov and Azerbaijani FM Bayramov hold press conference in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow on Wednesday, August 26 after meeting for bilateral talks.
During the talks, the ministers are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, with the main focus being the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the latest Armenian–Azerbaijani clashes in July.
For more than two decades Russia has been acting as a mediator of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group.