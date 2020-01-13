LIVE: Lavrov and Cavusoglu make joint statement (ENG)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Moscow on Monday, January 13, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu give a joint statement following their meeting. The parties are expected to discuss the situation in the Middle East, focusing on Libya According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj and the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, are expected to take part in the Moscow “intra-Libyan contacts”, “under the auspices of the heads of Russia’s and Turkey’s foreign and defense ministries on Monday”.

