LIVE: Lavrov and German FM Maas hold press conference in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a joint press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Moscow on Tuesday, August 11.
The ministers will discuss the situation around the Iranian nuclear programme as well as the latest developments in Ukraine, Syria and Libya.
During his one-day trip the German foreign minister is also expected to visit St. Petersburg to take part in commemorative events dedicated to the survivors and victims of the Nazi blockade of Leningrad during World War II.
