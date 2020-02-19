-
LIVE: Lavrov and Jordanian FM hold joint presser after talks in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi hold a joint press conference after talks in Moscow on Wednesday, February 19.
The diplomats are due to discuss cooperation between Moscow and Amman and exchange views on current issues on the international and regional agendas.
The Palestine-Israel situation is also expected to be on the agenda, in addition to a Syrian settlement in the context of resolving urgent humanitarian issues, including the return of Syrian refugees to their place of residence.
