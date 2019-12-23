-
LIVE: Lavrov and Muallem meet for talks in Moscow: Protocol
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem for talks in Moscow on Monday, December 23.
The two diplomats are expected to exchange opinions on regional and international affairs, with the focus on the current developments in Syria, including the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva.
Muallem is scheduled to participate in the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission’s meeting in Moscow on December 23-24.
