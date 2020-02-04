LIVE: Lavrov and Swedish FM Linde hold press conference

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde hold joint press conference following their bilateral meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, February 4.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly