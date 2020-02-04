Share
LIVE: Lavrov and Swedish FM Linde hold press conference

2 hours ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde hold joint press conference following their bilateral meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, February 4.

