LIVE: Lebanese demonstrators take to the streets of Tripoli

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Tripoli in Lebanon as demonstrators are expected to take to the streets on Sunday, May 3. Last week the death of activist Fouaz al-Semaan during a protest sparked a new series of violent clashes and riots in Lebanon’s second largest city.

Several banks were set on fire and vandalised by protesters angry at the worsening social and economic conditions.

Protests in Lebanon broke out in October, as the country was facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with soaring unemployment and the local currency losing value against the dollar.

The​ coronavirus lockdown added more pressure on the struggling economy.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly