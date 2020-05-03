-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Lebanese demonstrators take to the streets of Tripoli
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ruptly is live from Tripoli in Lebanon as demonstrators are expected to take to the streets on Sunday, May 3. Last week the death of activist Fouaz al-Semaan during a protest sparked a new series of violent clashes and riots in Lebanon’s second largest city.
Several banks were set on fire and vandalised by protesters angry at the worsening social and economic conditions.
Protests in Lebanon broke out in October, as the country was facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with soaring unemployment and the local currency losing value against the dollar.
The coronavirus lockdown added more pressure on the struggling economy.
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly