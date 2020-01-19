-
LIVE: Libya peace conference in Berlin: exterior shots of Federal Chancellery
Ruptly is live with exterior shots of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin on Sunday, January 19, as a peace conference on Libya begins. Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar, UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) leader Fayez al-Sarraj, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are set to participate in the conference. On Thursday, January 16, Haftar agreed in principle to a cease-fire following a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.
