LIVE: Lockdown continues in Paris amid coronavirus outbreak

Ruptly is live from the Champs-Elysees and from the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday, March 22, as the nationwide coronavirus lockdown enters its sixth day.

Late on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron imposed a two-week lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, in an address to the nation, with people only allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons.

France has 10,995 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 372 fatalities so far, according to officials.

