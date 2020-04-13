LIVE: Macron addresses the French nation on coronavirus pandemic

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers an address to the nation in Paris on Monday, April 13, as the numbers of deaths linked to COVID-19 in the country approaches 15,000.

Macron is expected to speak about the importance of keeping the lockdown in place for at least another several weeks to combat coronavirus.

With over 133,000 confirmed cases France currently has the fourth highest number of coronavirus infections in the world, after US, Spain and Italy, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

