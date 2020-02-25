LIVE: Man City’s Pep Guardiola talks to press ahead of crucial Real Madrid clash

Ruptly is live from the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Tuesday, February 25 as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola previews the Champions League Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid.

Manchester City are in turmoil after being slapped with a two-year European ban by UEFA for alleged financial wrongdoing – a claim they strongly deny.

However, their form on the pitch has been boosted by the return of French centre back Aymeric Laporte and his role will be key if former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola is to sink Real at the Bernabeu.

Real, on the other hand, are set to be without star winger Eden Hazard who limped off against Levante with a fractured ankle, a huge blow for Zinedine Zidane’s side who fear the Belgian will be on the sidelines for the next two months at least and will miss a host of crucial games including El Clasico against Barcelona.

Zidane was prolific in the Champions League during his previous tenure as Real boss, winning the cup three times in a row between 2016 and 2018, while Guardiola is seen as the man to bring long-craved European success to the Etihad.

