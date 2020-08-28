-
LIVE: March against police brutality and racial discrimination hits DC
A massive march against police brutality and racial discrimination gets underway in Washington, DC on Friday, August 28.
The march, organised under the slogan ‘Get your knee off our necks,’ is expected to begin at the Lincoln Circle and finish at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial.
Families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black people who died as a result of police brutality are expected to participate in the event, which will coincide with the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s March on Washington.