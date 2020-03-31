LIVE: Members of US coronavirus task force hold briefing on pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US coronavirus task force holds briefing on coronavirus pandemic

Members of the US coronavirus task force are holding a press conference in Washington DC on Tuesday, March 31, to update the public on the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump defended his decision to extend restrictive social distancing guidelines until April 30.

There are more than 165,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, and the death toll has topped 3.100.

