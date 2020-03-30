LIVE: Members of US Coronavirus Task Force hold briefing on pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Members of the US coronavirus task force are holding a press conference on Monday, March 30 in Washington DC to update the public on the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trump announced on Sunday, March 29 that nationwide social distancing guidelines would be extended until April 30

There are more than 145,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., and more than 2,500 people have died from the deadly illness.

