LIVE: Merkel and Kurz hold press conference following meeting in Berlin
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding a press conference with her Austrian counterpart, Sebastian Kurz, following their meeting in Berlin on Monday, February 3.
The two leaders are expected to discuss the new Multiannual Financial Framework, the future of the European Union, and the expansion of efforts in the Western Balkans, among other topics in the meeting.
Kurz is expected to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier as well as CDU Leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Tuesday.
