LIVE: Merkel and Steinmeier attend wreath-laying ceremony to mark 75th anniversary of end of WWII

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: ZDF

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier lay wreaths inside the Neue Wache memorial in Berlin on Friday, May 8, to honour the victims of war and dictatorship as part of the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

To mark the anniversary of the end of national socialism the German city state of Berlin specifically decided to declare May 8 as a one-off public holiday.

On May 8, 1945, the Allies accepted Nazi Germany’s surrender and VE Day was observed on the same day in Great Britain, the rest of Western Europe, the United States and Australia, and on May 9 in the Soviet Union and New Zealand.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly