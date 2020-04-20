LIVE: Merkel delivers statement on ongoing coronavirus crisis

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to make a statement in Berlin on Monday, April 20, following a cabinet meeting to discuss the next steps in the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Last week Merkel announced the decision to start the slow process of lifting lockdown measures, such as the reopening smaller shops in some regions, taking the first steps back towards normality.

