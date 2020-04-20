-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Merkel delivers statement on ongoing coronavirus crisis
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to make a statement in Berlin on Monday, April 20, following a cabinet meeting to discuss the next steps in the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Last week Merkel announced the decision to start the slow process of lifting lockdown measures, such as the reopening smaller shops in some regions, taking the first steps back towards normality.
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly