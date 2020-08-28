LIVE: Merkel holds annual summer news conference in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds her annual summer news conference on the ongoing interior and foreign affairs at the Bundespressekonferenz building in Berlin, on Friday, August 28.

The news conference comes as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is receiving treatment in Charite hospital. German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Monday it is likely the politician was poisoned. The Russian doctors who were the first to treat Navalny said they had found no trace of toxins in his body.​