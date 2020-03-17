LIVE: Merkel holds press briefing on growing coronavirus threat

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from a press conference in Berlin by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the growing spread of COVID-19, on Tuesday, March 17.

On Monday German authorities announced a number of strict measures aimed at battling the virus, ordering all the non-essential shops to be closed and travels to be cancelled.

Germany is one of the countries with the biggest number of COVID-19 cases in Europe, with over 6000 of them confirmed.

