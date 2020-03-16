LIVE: Merkel holds press conference on coronavirus in Germany

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding a press conference in Berlin on Monday, March 16, to discuss the coronavirus.

As the spread of the virus accelerates, on Sunday, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced the closure of Germany’s borders with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxemburg and Denmark.

There are currently 4.838 infected persons in Germany, according to Robert Koch-Institut (RKI).

