LIVE: Merkel meets Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok in Berlin Friday, February 14, to discuss areas of future joint economic cooperation.

The meeting will focus on economic and development issues and the situation in the region in general.

