Share
0 0 0 0

LIVE: MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova holds her weekly briefing

about 1 hour ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova conducts her weekly press briefing on current foreign affairs in Moscow on Thursday, April 02.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment