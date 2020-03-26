LIVE: Michel and Von der Leyen hold presser after EU leaders’ video conference on COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold a press conference in Brussels on Thursday, March 26, following a video conference by EU leaders on COVID-19.

Earlier on the day, the European Parliament holds an extraordinary session on the implementation of special measures to tackle the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, such as making available the 37€ billion of the Cohesion Fund to member states, as well extending the EU Solidarity Fund to cover public health emergencies and stopping so-called ghost flights caused by the pandemic.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly