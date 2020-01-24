-
LIVE: ‘Million-man march’ against US presence in Baghdad
Protesters are taking to the streets of Baghdad on Friday, January 24 for a ‘million-man march‘ to call for an end to the United States military presence in Iraq.
The rally was called by Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr,days after the Iraqi parliament voted to expel American troops in the aftermath of the deaths in a US strike of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
