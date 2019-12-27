LIVE: MMA star Fedor Emelianenko talks to press ahead of final ever fight

Ruptly is live on Friday, December 27 as Russian mixed-martial artist Fedor Emelianenko talks to the press in Tokyo ahead of his final ever bout before bowing out of competitive fighting at the age of 43.

Emelianenko, who is considered one of the finest fighters of all time, is set to take on America’s Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in an event co-hosted by Bellator and Rizin in the Japanese capital.

‘The Last Emperor’ currently sits on Russia’s Presidential Council on Physical Fitness & Sports and will continue in the role after the fight, which is set to be his last as a professional.

He leaves behind him a serious sporting legacy, winning dozens of accolades throughout his career which has seen him dominate with a stellar 38:6 record from 45 fights.

