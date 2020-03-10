LIVE: Moscow Exchange opens amid tumbling rouble

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Moscow Exchange opens on Tuesday, March 10, as the Russian rouble has sunk to its lowest level in more than four years after oil prices crashed earlier in the week.

On Friday the OPEC+ Monitoring Committee could not reach an agreement on reducing production during its meeting in Vienna. The current collapse in talks has sent international oil prices plummeting to their lowest levels in over three years.

