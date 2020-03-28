-
LIVE: Moscow’s Ostankino Tower switches off lights for Earth Hour
Ruptly is live from the Russian capital on Saturday, March 28, as Moscow’s Ostankino Tower turns off the lights to mark the ecological occasion of Earth Hour.
Earth Hour is a worldwide movement, which is held annually to encourage people to turn off their lights for one hour as a symbol for their commitment to the planet.
It is organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to attract attention to the issue of climate change. The first lights-off event was organised in Sydney, Australia, in 2007.Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
