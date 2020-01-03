LIVE: Mourning ceremony takes place in Iran following assassination of Soleimani

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iranians gather in Qom Province on Friday, January 3 to mourne Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards killed during a US airstrike in Baghdad in the early hours of the day.

NOTE: Pre-recorded footage may appear on the feed

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly