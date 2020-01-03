Share
LIVE: Mourning ceremony takes place in Iran following assassination of Soleimani

5 hours ago

Iranians gather in Qom Province on Friday, January 3 to mourne Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards killed during a US airstrike in Baghdad in the early hours of the day.
