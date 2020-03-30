-
LIVE: Music to your ears! Italian DJs to play non-stop set until quarantine ends
Ruptly is live from Milan on Monday, March 30, as Italian DJs attempt to play the longest ever set in the ‘Temple of the Lost Future’ cultural center. They are determined to continue the set until the foreseeable end of the national lockdown on April 3, as imposed by the Italian authorities due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
The last known world record is from Nigerian DJ Obi in 2016, who played for 240 hours continuously. At 19:00 GMT, ’Temple of the Lost Future’ would have broken the world record.
The established record is meant to be an homage to the “Italian health and medical personnel who in these days are saving thousands of lives by enduring truly admirable physical and professional efforts.”
