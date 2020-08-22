-
LIVE: Navalny brought to Berlin for medical care after suspected poisoning – airport stakeout
Ruptly is live from outside Schoenefeld Airpoirt as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is set to be brought to Berlin on Saturday, August 22, on a medical flight.
Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday morning. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk where the anti-corruption campaigner was rushed to the hospital. He is currently being kept on a ventilator in intensive care.
His spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said she suspects that the opposition leader was poisoned “with something mixed with his tea” at the Tomsk airport.